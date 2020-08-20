Large fire destroys southwest-side home

It is believed that the home may have been abandoned, per SAFD.

SAN ANTONIO — Crews had to tear down several walls while fighting a fire at a southwest-side home Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson with SAFD.

The fire began around 3:15 a.m. at a home at Lark Valley Drive and Walnut Valley Drive.

According to officials, crews arrived to the scene to find a fully-involved home.

While firefighters did not believe that anyone was inside the home, the structure was searched once it was made safe. It is believed that the home may have been abandoned.

The spokesperson with SAFD said that due to the extensive amount of damage, the home was made structurally unsafe on the outer walls and crews had to tear down the unsafe walls before going inside.