Hundreds of people kept out of concert at Cowboys Dance Hall due to concerns of overcrowding

San Antonio Police Department officers were dispatched to the Cowboys Dance Hall on Saturday night for a possible ordinance violation.

A large crowd inside and outside Cowboys Dance Hall numbering in the thousands prompted a response from San Antonio police and fire departments Saturday night.

Around 10:11 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department was dispatched to the venue for a possible ordinance violation, according to the police report.

The initial complaint was for the location being over capacity due to overselling tickets for a performance by Grupo Firme.

SAPD said officers arrived on scene and saw a large crowd outside the venue in line. Off-duty police officers from other agencies, who had been hired to work security for the venue, said several thousand people were on site at the dance hall.

One person who was waiting outside the venue said they had traveled to San Antonio with pre-purchased tickets but was told they couldn't go inside due to the occupancy limits.

Once officers informed the people outside the dance hall that they would not be allowed inside, fights broke out in the crowds, causing more officers to be dispatched, police said.

San Antonio Fire Department personnel joined SAPD in helping to control the scene.

The concert ended early at about 12:15 a.m. Police and fire personnel remained on scene until the majority of the crowd from both inside and outside the dance hall had cleared.