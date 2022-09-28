Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area.
The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
Students who live in either Pebble Beach 1 or Pebble Beach 2, which is bus 3, 5 and 28, will not be transported to their homes; they will need to be picked up from Hill Country Elementary.
Secondary students will be taken to Hill Country Elementary and will arrive around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. For questions, contact (830) 460-3901.
It's unclear how many acres have been affected by the blaze, or how many fire departments responded.