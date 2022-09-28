Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County

Students who live in either Pebble Beach 1 or Pebble Beach 2, which is bus 3, 5 and 28, will not be transported to their homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area.

The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.

Residents may return to their homes in the Pebble Beach NW subdivision. Firefighters are still on scene. Posted by Bandera County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Students who live in either Pebble Beach 1 or Pebble Beach 2, which is bus 3, 5 and 28, will not be transported to their homes; they will need to be picked up from Hill Country Elementary.

Secondary students will be taken to Hill Country Elementary and will arrive around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. For questions, contact (830) 460-3901.