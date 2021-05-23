Strangers help family move into new home after 3-year-old randomly shot outside apartment complex

More than $60,000 was donated to the Lane family after their daughter was shot in the head at a Cypress Station apartment complex.

HOUSTON — The Lane family has seen its fair share of hardships this past month, but Saturday, the family got one reason to smile.

Last month, the family suffered a horrible tragedy when their 3-year-old daughter was shot in the back of her head while she was sitting in a car outside of her family's apartment complex.

The Lane family had just moved into the Cypress Station apartment, after years of being homeless, when Helena was shot.

The family thought they would have to continue living on the property due to their financial situation, but thanks to the compassion from kind-hearted strangers, the Lane's were able to sign the title for their new mobile home in Pasadena.

Several people donated more than $60,000 to the Lane family after hearing their story and wanting to provide a safer home for their children.

“To everyone who has given, thank you. Every single one of you. For your prayers. For everything," Fredrick, Helena's dad said.

Speaking to us through an interpreter, Helena's parents, who are both hearing impaired, say their daughter is recovering well. She has just been moved to a rehab hospital.

“She’s doing great. She’s moving. She’s eating. She’s able to swallow," Fredrick Lane said.

Just a few days ago, KHOU 11 News learned Fredrick, and his wife Martha, have taken legal action against the apartment complex where Helena was shot.

“If they’re going to benefit from taking these people’s rent, they should provide them with a secure home," Mo Aziz, their attorney and partner with Abraham Watkins Law Firm said. “Nobody from the apartment complex has reached out to them. Nobody has said hey, how’s your little girl doing? Can we help in any way?”

Aziz said it’s Texas law that if a property owner knows there’s violent crime on their premises, the owner must provide security, which he says this complex did not do.

“It’s basically negligence on the management and the ownership of the apartment complex for not providing adequate security for its tenants," Aziz said.

According to Aziz, numbers pulled from the Harris County Sheriff's Office show there's been 81 reports of gunfire, 41 assaults and nearly 2,500 calls to police at the apartment complex over the past three years.

The family is suing for two things: financial help with Helena’s care and for the apartment complex to do its job.

As far as the suspect who shot Helena, he has been charged with murder after investigators said he shot a man up to 19 times in the same shooting where Helena was injured.