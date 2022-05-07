Body of missing swimmer on Lake Travis found Wednesday morning

The sheriff's office did not identify the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis on Monday evening ended Wednesday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said lake patrol deputies found a body that matched the description of the person reported missing around 7:15 a.m. TCSO did not identify the victim out of respect for the family since it was not a criminal incident.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue crews responded to 6300 Bob Wentz Park Road just after 6 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a missing swimmer. TCSO lake patrol deputies also responded to the area, near the Hippie Hollow area of Lake Travis.

After an extensive search by STAR Flight and rescue swimmers, nothing was found, ATCEMS said around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

The incident then transitioned into recovery mode and the scene was turned over to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies resumed searches via sonar and a remotely operated underwater camera system. TCSO's dive team also conducted searches in the area where the swimmer was last seen. The department said the depth in that area is approximately 40 feet.

The body was found Wednesday shortly after deputies began their search in the morning.