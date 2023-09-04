Teen's body recovered after drowning at Lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas police say

Police said they got a call about the 15-year-old late Friday night. His body was found on Sunday.

DALLAS — The body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned at Lake Ray Hubbard was recovered Sunday, Dallas police said.

According to officials, officers had responded to a call about a drowning at the lake at about 10:40 p.m. on Friday. They had continued searching for the teen throughout the weekend.

Police have since confirmed that the boy's body was recovered at around noon on Sunday near the south end of the lake. Due to his age, his name will not be released by officials.

The teen's death is still under investigation, according to police. No other information is available as of Monday morning.

