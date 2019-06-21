SAN ANTONIO — There's a plan to restore Lake Dunlap, but it needs to be approved by property owners before anything can be done.

The Preserve Lake Dunlap Association presented a plan to restore Lake Dunlap to the community last night.

The plan must be approved by property owners before moving forward.

You'll recall the lake was drained last month following a spillgate failure.

The plan presented by the PLDA would allow waterfront property owners to take over control of the dam via the creation of Water District. This would occur under a partnership with the Association, GBRA and Guadalupe City.

It would increase taxes by $6-8 linear foot of lakefront per year for 30 years.

In the proposal, the GBRA would sell the dam to the Water District for $1.

