Lightning strikes cause two northwest-San Antonio homes to erupt into flames

The fires were reported within minutes of each other on Monday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to two fires Monday evening which sparked within minutes and a few blocks of each other. SAFD officials confirmed lightning struck the homes just after 5 p.m., causing them to erupt into flames.

The two fires occurred on the 3300 block of Bercy Ct. and along the 8400 block of Timber Crest St., in northwest San Antonio. The fires occurred approximately five miles away from each other.

Daniel Escarcega said he heard the lightning strike.

“At around 5:00 or so we heard a really loud pop like lightning hit,” Escarcega said.

He said he lives across the street from where the fire took place.

Another neighbor, Joaquin Rocha, said he also heard the strike

“I was in my room changing and I heard a lightning strike and I told my dad something got hit," Rocha said.

Rocha said he went outside and called emergency services and described what he saw. He said the dispatcher requested to FaceTime him.

“It was really big… the flames and there was a lot of smoke white and dark smoke," Rocha said.

Residents say it only took minutes for fire crews to arrive, but not before leaving the roof of a home charred, as the rain continued to fall.