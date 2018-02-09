As you make plans for the Labor Day holiday in San Antonio, keep in mind which city services will be shut down or otherwise affected by the holiday.
In San Antonio...
- Recycling and garbage will be collected as scheduled
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
- Animal Care officers will also be on duty
- 3-1-1 call center will be operational from 8am-5pm
Closed across the city
- All library branches
- Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center
- Bulky waste collection centers and hazardous waste sites
- Municipal Courts and city administrative offices
Planning to visit downtown? Parking will be free on the street, so snag a spot and keep it all day!
Want to go swimming? Parks and Rec's four regional pools, Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, and Woodlawn will all be open from 1pm to 7pm. But, the San Antonio Natatorium will be closed.
Market Square and La Villita will be open for business for the Labor Day holiday, but their administrative offices will be closed. San Antonio Fire and Police will be on duty in case of emergencies, but their administrative offices will also be closed.
Other city offices closed:
- Culture Commons Gallery
- Metro Health locations
- Pre-K for SA Offices and Education Centers
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Senior Multi-Service Centers and Nutrition Sites
- City Community Service Centers
- Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center
- McFarlin Tennis Center
For more information on closures check out the city's website here: https://www.sanantonio.gov/gpa/holidaysandclosures