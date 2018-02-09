As you make plans for the Labor Day holiday in San Antonio, keep in mind which city services will be shut down or otherwise affected by the holiday.

In San Antonio...

Recycling and garbage will be collected as scheduled

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty

Animal Care officers will also be on duty

3-1-1 call center will be operational from 8am-5pm

Closed across the city

All library branches

Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center

Bulky waste collection centers and hazardous waste sites

Municipal Courts and city administrative offices

Planning to visit downtown? Parking will be free on the street, so snag a spot and keep it all day!

Want to go swimming? Parks and Rec's four regional pools, Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, and Woodlawn will all be open from 1pm to 7pm. But, the San Antonio Natatorium will be closed.

Market Square and La Villita will be open for business for the Labor Day holiday, but their administrative offices will be closed. San Antonio Fire and Police will be on duty in case of emergencies, but their administrative offices will also be closed.

Other city offices closed:

Culture Commons Gallery

Metro Health locations

Pre-K for SA Offices and Education Centers

Carver Community Cultural Center

Senior Multi-Service Centers and Nutrition Sites

City Community Service Centers

Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center

McFarlin Tennis Center

For more information on closures check out the city's website here: https://www.sanantonio.gov/gpa/holidaysandclosures

