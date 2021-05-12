La Vernia High School closes Wednesday after a student who attended prom tested positive for COVID-19

A letter sent home to parents alerted them that other students might have had close contact with the infected person.

LA VERNIA, Texas — La Vernia ISD said the district's high school closed early Wednesday after being notified a student with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 attended the prom.

A letter sent home to parents alerted them that other students might have had close contact with the infected person. Students were sent home at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and the school plans to keep students home until May 18. Remote learning will be offered until May 18.

The school district's "COVID-19 Active Case Management Statistics" on the school's website shows that 960 high school students listed currently has having been in close contact with a COVID positive person. The data last updated at 9:30 a.m. on May 12. The data also shows there are currently seven high school students who tested positive.

Please see full letter to parents below. The letter was provided by La Vernia ISD.

Dear La Vernia High School Students, Parents, and Community,

We have been notified that a student with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 attended the LVHS Prom. You are receiving this letter because your child may have had close contact with the infected person. Out of an abundance of caution and our continued commitment to safety, we have made the decision to:

1. Send students home early for the instructional day on May 12, 2021.

2. Keep students at home beginning May 12 through May 18, 2021.

3. Convert La Vernia High School from face to face instruction to remote instruction via Google Classroom or Canvas from Wednesday, May 12 through Tuesday, May 18.

When communicating with others, LVISD will keep personal and medical information confidential. We are providing the following information to ensure your child’s safety and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

● Monitor for symptoms: Monitor your child’s health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact and contact your child’s primary care physician if your child develops symptoms.