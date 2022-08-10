City of La Coste issues boil-water notice for residents

No timetable has been provided on when the advisory may be lifted.

SAN ANTONIO — A boil-water notice was issued Wednesday evening for residents in the small community of La Coste, with no indication of how long it may last.

According to a release from city officials, the community is dealing with a water outage in order to "fix mainline leaks caused by recent drought conditions." Residents are being advised to hold any water they plan on consuming – including water for brushing teeth, cooking and washing – at a rolling boil for at least two minutes first, in order to destroy potential bacteria.

No word has been received on efforts to distribute free bottled water to the community as of yet.

"The boil-water notice will be in effect pending results of water sample testing indicating our water is safe for consumption," the release states.

OTHER STORIES: Northside ISD makes Election Day student holiday

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.