SAN ANTONIO — A 2018 lawsuit involving the former management company of La Cantera Resort and Spa was settled on Friday for $2.65 million, the resort announced Monday.

"This matter goes back five years, citing an alleged English-only speaking policy in a single department," the resort's vice president and managing director John Spomer said. "Several employees, who are among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, remain employed at the resort, in that same department. We do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or retaliation in any form and are proud to employ a diverse, multi-cultural workforce with ethnic minorities being the majority of our staff. We remain committed to our associates and guests and will continue to embrace the diverse culture of the San Antonio community.”

RELATED: Lawsuit claims La Cantera Hill Country Resort barred employees from speaking Spanish

An official statement from the resort said they maintain that the claims are without merit. However, they said they decided that there was value in bringing the matter to a conclusion and they agreed to a $2.65 million settlement.

