Evacuation lifted after fire sparks in Kyle

KYLE, Texas — Crews have lifted the evacuation order after a fire sparked in Kyle on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hays County Wildland Task Force has been activated after a fire ignited in the Aztec Village neighborhood. Crews along with air assets are responding to the area. The fire is 90% contained and burned 25 acres as of 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 8.

A temporary shelter has been set up at the Kyle Public Library at 550 Scott Street and at the First Baptist Church at 400 W. Center Street. The Krug Activity Center at 101 S. Burleson will also be available when it opens at 4 p.m.

Due to an increase in fire activity and the potential for large fires, Texas A&M Forest Service raised the state preparedness level to four on Monday. This means that there will be a "heavy commitment of state and local resources for long durations" according to the agency's preparedness levels.

This is a developing story.