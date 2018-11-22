SAN ANTONIO — Happy hour enthusiasts, rejoice!

Kona Grill is bringing back the happy hour menu they used to be known for.

The throwback happy hour menu complete with $5 happy hour appetizers, $1 margaritas and $2 domestic drafts, will be available at select times every day of the week.

Monday - Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m

Monday - Saturday 9 p.m. - close

Sunday all day

Kona Grill had originally removed the house margarita and marked up the price of happy hour food and drinks several months ago.

