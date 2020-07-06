Know Before You Go | Coastal flooding shuts down 2 Coastal Bend beaches

Padre Island National Seashore just announced North and South Beaches are temporarily closed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal flooding has resulted in the closure of several Coastal Bend beaches today.

Padre Island National Seashore just announced North and South Beaches are temporarily closed.

Swimming is also not currently recommended as there is a high risk of rip currents. We are also hearing reports of a lot of jellyfish in the water.

Here's how it looks at Bob Hall Pier right now. Note: Bob Hall Pier is not closed, but we encourage you check conditions before you go.

Here's why:

For us in the Coastal Bend, we'll see minor impacts being on the western side of the storm. Expect minor coastal flooding which means with high tides, water along some beaches may reach the dunes. Something to keep an eye on when making plans. Also, increased risks for rip currents which can be very dangerous.