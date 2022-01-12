Police clearing Kitty Hawk Middle School after no weapons were found

As of 3:45 p.m., the district has released the following statement, saying that students will soon be released:

Earlier there was a lockdown issued as a precautionary measure at Kitty Hawk Middle School as there was a report of a possible weapon on campus. Additionally, we were informed that the Universal City PD received a separate report that shots were fired in or near a campus building. An investigation was conducted and concluded that there were no weapons found and no shots fired. Police are clearing each building one at a time so students can be released.