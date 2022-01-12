x
Local News

Police clearing Kitty Hawk Middle School after no weapons were found

There was a report for a possible weapon on campus. But, the district later said that no weapons were found and no shots were fired.

SAN ANTONIO — There was a heavy police presence at a Judson Independent School District middle school on Thursday afternoon as there was a report of a possible weapon on campus.

Our KENS 5 crew arrived to Kitty Hawk Middle School where Judson ISD had confirmed the campus was on lockdown. 

As of 3:45 p.m., the district has released the following statement, saying that students will soon be released:

Earlier there was a lockdown issued as a precautionary measure at Kitty Hawk Middle School as there was a report of a possible weapon on campus. Additionally, we were informed that the Universal City PD received a separate report that shots were fired in or near a campus building. An investigation was conducted and concluded that there were no weapons found and no shots fired. Police are clearing each building one at a time so students can be released.

Several people were seen swarming the area, waiting for more information.

