SAN ANTONIO — Local animal rescue groups worked for days to rescue a kitten thrown from a vehicle.

San Antonio Cat Rescue's Miriam Jiminez received a call Thursday that a kitten was stuck inside a bridge on Jackson Keller Road.

Miriam says several agencies tried to get the kitten out, including the fire department and animal services, but were not successful. Cat food, tuna and chicken did not work.

By Saturday afternoon, after an hour of luring the kitten with pieces of a mop and a twig, the kitten came out.

It was a team effort between SA Cat Rescue and Save Our Strays.

The kitten is named Rocky Mandela and is now with the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition: Community Cat Adoption Program.