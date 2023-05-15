Kitten rescued from underneath car in downtown parking garage

The itty bitty baby was scared and kept retreating further away as the officer was trying to capture him.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer went above and beyond... and even underneath a car to save the life of a frightened feline who just used up one of his nine lives.

The tiny kitten was spooked and had crawled up under a vehicle that was parked at a downtown parking garage on Monday.

Officer Guerra heard the cries coming from somewhere under the car and decided to rescue the scared kitten. The officer got down on the ground and tried playing kitten sounds on her cellphone to try and get the kitty to come out. The frightened feline just retreated further back in the parking garage and underneath another car.

Fearing the kitten might be injured or killed if the car's owner returned and started it up, Officer Guerra crawled under the car and was able to pull him to safety.

Not only did the officer save his life, she decided he was going home with her. She named him "Ghost."

We appreciate you, Officer Guerra, for rescuing "Ghost" and giving him a forever home.

