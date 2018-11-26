SAN ANTONIO — Are you ready to rock and roll all night, or at least for one evening, next September?

San Antonians will get the chance to catch the legendary rock band KISS as they stop in the Alamo City as part of their final tour, appropriately titled End of the Road.

The band – known for its theatricality and rock anthems like “Rock and Roll All Nite” – will perform at the AT&T Center on Sept. 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., with presale opening to fan club members on Nov. 28.

Gene Simmons and company will stop in Dallas and Corpus Christi on the first leg of the tour in February.

