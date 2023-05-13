'I'm not going to die in my car': Woman speaks in Kirby about scary situation after her car submerges in rushing waters

Kirby firefighters say when they arrived found the two vehicles submerged in fast moving water.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people in Kirby needed to be rescued after their cars were found submerged in a low-water crossing area early Saturday morning, according to city officials.

The rescue unfolded happened around 3 a.m. along the 5400 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road on Saturday.

Kirby firefighters say when they arrived found the two vehicles submerged in fast moving water. There was a man and a woman in one vehicle and a single woman in the other.

Lisa Contreas was one of the passengers who stuck in the rushing water.

"I was going down the road and all of a sudden the water just started coming up on me. I tried to reverse the vehicle and it didn't want to reverse. It just kept coming and coming," Contreas said.

Contreas did not need firefighters assistance to exit rushing waters since her car was not submerged as much as the other vehicle. However, Contreas says the incident was still a scary situation with water coming up to her waist.

"I thought, I'm not going to die in my car. So I got off the car and I walked out. And there was no barricades. Nothing at all."

Firefighters used a rope to assist in swimming out to the other vehicle submerged in order to pull the woman out of the other vehicle. The man in the vehicle with her was able to swim out with some assistance.

No injuries were reported and the fire commander on the scene said "the two are lucky to be alive."