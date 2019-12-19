TEXAS, USA — A Kirby resident is being held behind bars on a $15,000 bond after allegedly threatening Kirby Public Works' employees while they tried to turn off his water for non-payment.

According to court records, Casey Brandon Goins was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

On November 26, Goins reportedly threatened employees with Kirby Public Works as they tried to turn off his water services due to non-payment. Per the affidavit, Goins began yelling through a window threatening to "bust a cap."

Upon arrival at Goins' residence, employees told officers that he was going to "'bust a cap in their *expletive* if you touch my water.'"

Employees told police that while Goins was yelling at them, he "made a gesture with his hands to make it appear as though he had a handgun."

According to the affidavit, Goins has threatened other City of Kirby Public Works employees in the past and did fear that Goins was in possession of a weapon.

Goins was not in possession of a weapon but was arrested on a charge of Terroristic Threat- Public/Government Service.