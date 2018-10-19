Kino Jimenez, the man witnessed in a viral social media video snatching a teen’s “Make America Great Again” hat before hurling a racial slur and large soda at him at a San Antonio Whataburger, made his first appearance in court Friday.

The incident, which involved a confrontation between Jimenez and three teens dining in a Thousand Oaks Whataburger, was posted by one of the teen’s parents and quickly grew to viral status.

Just a few days after the incident went viral, The San Antonio Police Department arrested Jimenez and charged him with theft.

The court appearance, which was more of a formality, marked his first time back in the public’s eye since the incident went viral back in July, and the beginning of his trial.

Although Jimenez’ attorney, Ron Cosgrove, said court proceedings were in the preliminary stages, he said he was confident that Jimenez’s case would have a positive outcome. “We’re looking forward to Mr. Jimenez’ day in court, we think unlike his sentence situation before, he’ll be just fine, and we’ll have a good disposition soon,” Cosgrove said.

