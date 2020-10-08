Kingsville community hosts private funeral service for the late County Commissioner Zaragoza 'Shorty' Salinas

Salinas died from coronavirus complications on July 28.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kingsville community gathered yesterday afternoon to remember and pay their respects to Commissioner Zaragoza 'Shorty' Salinas as he was laid to rest.

A private funeral service was held at St. Martin Catholic Church with the burial following at Santa Gertrudis Memorial Park.

Several Kingsville Police Department officers, constables, sheriffs and other dignitaries attended the service.

A livestream of the service was provided for those who couldn't attend.