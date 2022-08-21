King's Mane Barbering hosting annual back to school event with free haircuts, school supplies

Free haircuts for students, as well as school supplies and shoes, while supplies last.

SAN ANTONIO — King’s Mane Barbering is hosting their annual Back to School event with free haircuts and school supplies for students, while supplies last.

The event is being held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 4963 Stahl Rd., Suite 110.

They will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies, as well as free food and drinks for our kids in the community.

"The great thing about our event is we also include a very special Non-Profit Organization named 'Cleat Close', in which they donate as well as receive shoes to give back to the community," said Charlie James, co-owner of King's Mane Barbering. "It was started by the children of the Stewart Family and has helped many children throughout our city."

King's Mane Barbering teamed up with the Star Tom Lodge 100 Masons, and the Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity to hold this event.

"Many of our Barber, including myself and my partner, are military veterans and truly believe in giving back," said James. "We will be providing haircuts, backpacks, shoes and pizza for students on a first come first serve basis."

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.