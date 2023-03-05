King William Fair to use paper tickets in 2024 after problematic wristband system

Many guests reported the money did not show up when they went to use the funds for food and drink the day of the fair.

SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair announced it will return to using paper tickets for food and beverage purchases next year after a ticketing system this year caused major complaints from visitors.

KENS 5 spoke with customers who loaded money onto the Saffire BlastPass wristbands at the fair Saturday. Many guests reported the money did not show up when they went to use the funds for food and drink the day of the fair and some of them even reported the money not showing up until a day later.

Others went to social media to express their complaints. One user said, "loaded money and literally waiting to use it because either the system is down or over loaded."

Wednesday, the King William Fair Association said that system will no longer be used for the 2024 fair, saying the group has heard the fairgoers complaints.

“Keeping the fairgoer’s experience as the top priority, the 2024 KWF will return to an “Old-Fashioned Fair” and give fairgoers what they are asking for –paper tickets,” said King William Association Board President Shawn Campbell.

The group released a lengthy statement on Monday, apologizing and placing some of the blame on a storm. The statement read in part:

"There was extensive damage to power cables going to various booths scattered throughout the Fair Zone, and several booths were without electricity because of the storm. One of the booths affected was the main Wi-Fi hub to provide internet for the Fair Zone and all devices."

The fair said it is also working with customers who were not able to access their money on the day of the event.

"The KWF is continuing to rectify affected accounts which were unable to access funds during the Fair and is committed to resolving negative issues our fairgoers faced," the statement read.