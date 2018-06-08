WOODWAY, TX — A custom cup highlighting the king of country music is making its rounds on social media.

The George Strait themed cup is now listed on eBay after it went viral on Facebook. The highest bid as of Monday afternoon was at $180.00.

The cup was posted on Facebook Friday afternoon by Cups by Cassandra. The post now has over 400,000 views.

The cup was originally meant for the owner's personal use. She's since posted that she was 'overwhelmed' by the wildfire reaction on social media.

She posted the cup on eBay Monday afternoon. To see the listing, click here.

