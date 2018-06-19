The King and Queen of Spain wrapped up their visit to San Antonio Tuesday. They celebrated our tricentennial, and our city's roots as a colonial village.

On their last day, it was all about the arts. It was also about a program that mentors Hispanic leaders across the country that works with the Embassy of Spain in the U.S. During the special visit, King Felipe emphasized several things including the legacy of the Spanish cultural heritage and the thread that unites us.

Some never-before-seen artwork in the U.S. is here in San Antonio. King Felipe and Queen Letizia started the morning by looking at the new tricentennial exhibit called "Spain: 500 years of Spanish Painting from the Museums of Madrid."

Their majesties then greeted several members of the U.S. Hispanic Leaders Program. Some of the members that were in attendance included Elvis Cordova and Estrella Escobar.

"Having the king and queen here is an honor," Cordova said. "It is not everyday you get to meet a king or queen."

They said being a part of the program has helped tremendously.

"It has one allowed us to learn about our heritage in Spain," Escobar said. "Learn about Spain, and the culture, and learn about the industry, and our counterparts in Spain, and a lot of the times being the bridge between those companies and those companies in the U.S."

Cordova said having the Spanish royalty recognizing the program is important.

"Giving the time period where Latinos aren't always looked on in the best light, how do we really pull from different resources, and shine the brightest light we can on our community, and how do we keep making a strong impact in our country," he said.

King Felipe gave a speech in Spanish to the group. He highlighted the importance of the Spanish language as a symbol and tool of its cultural power. He said the culture should also preserve its values and freedoms.

The new exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Art will open to the public on Saturday, and will be here until September. The king and queen have left to Washington D.C., where they will meet with President Trump and the First Lady at the White House on Tuesday.

