SAN ANTONIO — An energetic group of special needs youth are pedaling past their disabilities this week through a unique summer program. Monday marked the kickoff of the 12th annual Kinetic Kids Bike Camp, an inspiring program that teaches individuals with disabilities how to ride a bike independently on two wheels in only five days.

“Some [individuals] have had a bad fall and some have tried for years and haven’t mastered it,” said Tracey Fontenot, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kinetic Kids. She explained that the program is a confidence booster in more areas of these young lives than just bike riding and athletics. Several parents report that they’ve seen a shocking difference in their kids’ social interaction and ability to learn other skills as well.

“My son, Caleb, has Down syndrome,” Cindy Casburn said. “In the 1950’s, they would institutionalize children with Down syndrome. With programs like Kinetic Kids, they can do anything!”

Kinetic Kids Bike Camp continues throughout the week, extending from Monday, August 6 to Friday, August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s located in the north campus gym of University United Methodist Church on De Zavala Road on the city's north side.

