Bus driver fired | Killeen ISD student hit by truck while crossing in front of bus, airlifted to hospital

A Killeen Independent School District middle school student was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a truck near Hilltop Loop and Wales.

KILLEEN, Texas — Update: Through the investigation, officers cited the operator of the bus for failure to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment, according to the Killeen Police Department.

A Killeen Independent School District middle school student was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a truck near Hilltop Loop and Wales. Early reports indicate the student exited the bus and while crossing in front of the bus, the student was hit by a truck, according to Killeen ISD.

Killeen police officers were dispatched to Wales Drive after a report of a crashed that involved a student getting off the bus Monday afternoon.

The initial investigation found that a 2008 Ford F150 was going northbound in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. A school bus was stopped facing northbound on the east side of the road, dropping off a student at the intersection of Wales Drive and Hilltop Loop. The student left the bus and ran in front of the bus to cross the street, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The Ford passed the school bus to the left and hit the student.

The student was airlifted to the McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple in stable condition.

Killeen ISD would like to remind drivers that it is against the law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and/or stop signs displayed. Drivers should also slow down when a bus is flashing yellow lights, this is a signal that the bus is about to stop.

Killeen ISD released a statement Tuesday that said, "At this point, our primary concern is the well-being and recovery of the student. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family. At last check, the student was in stable condition. All KISD Transportation employees were provided additional training on the proper ways to report emergencies and the importance of all precautionary light and signal protocols. As student safety is our utmost concern, we remind all drivers to be cautious as students have returned to in-person instruction."

This crash is still being investigated.