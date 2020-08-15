Killeen ISD overwhelmed with technology, Wi-Fi requests beyond capacity

The school district said since technology is in high demand it will not get the devices ordered in time for the virtual start to the school year.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD said it has received technology and Wi-Fi requests to conduct virtual learning "well-beyond the originally indicated numbers" on survey and intent forms.

KISD further said it will not receive the devices and hot spots it ordered by next week, citing the high demand for the technology around the nation.

"As a result, we want to assure parents that students will not be penalized for any challenges encountered for either missed assignments or absences for lack of technology or connectivity," the district said in a letter to parents.

The school year was set to begin in an all-virtual platform on Monday, Aug. 17, but the district is now "exploring" the possibility of opening campuses for face-to-face instruction before Sept. 8 for students who do not have technology or internet required by the Texas Education Agency.

As far as virtual learning goes, the district said it is anticipating network capacity challenges as they attempt to launch completely online on Monday.

"We have worked to try to configure appropriate network data ratings, however we will not fully understand all internet capacity needs until all users begin logging in on Monday and there after," the letter said. "We want to reassure our families that we are working hard to make this transition as smooth as possible, but we do anticipate challenges."

The Killeen ISD Technology hotline is available to all parents and students, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 254-336-2999. The district said parents can explore online resources set up on Schoology and SeeSaw to communicate with teachers. The Virtual Learning Center also continues to provide training for online learning platforms.