Killeen axe throwers participate in national competition

KILLEEN, Texas — Six athletes from Axed Out Texas in Killeen traveled to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend to compete in the World Axe Throwing League U.S. Open.

"There's only one open a year and out of 128 competitors, we're hoping to talk away with it," Axed Out Texas co-owner Kyle Bower said.

Bower opened up Axed Out Texas with other veterans who were hoping to create a community outing for those who were done serving or currently at Fort Hood.

The hobby turned into a business and now a place where they host league events and coach up others. The six competitors this weekend were facing off against some of the top players in the country and the games were televised on ESPN.

“Yeah Axed out Texas is our home base, where we train, where we push each other, and try to make everyone around us better," Bower said.

The six competitors from Axed Out Texas are Kyle Bower, Michael Dolan, Ashley Bower, Robert Young, Vail Cook, and Bret Hartman.