Kilgore PD asks for prayers for officer hospitalized with COVID-19

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore Police Department is asking for prayers this week for one of their own who is battling COVID-19 in a local hospital.

Det. Joey Johnston was hospitalized at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview earlier this month after being diagnosed with the widespread virus. KPD asked locals for prayers for Johnston and his family on social media Saturday, writing Johnston “needs them desperately today.”

“Detective Joey Johnston and the Department have received tremendous outpouring of support from the community during his illness,” said KPD Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage by email.