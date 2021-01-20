Kilgore College Rangerettes to perform at virtual Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden

It's not a Presidential Inauguration without the Kilgore College Rangerettes.

KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 2020 when the 81st line was announced.

East Texas’ elite drill team, the Kilgore College Rangerettes are gearing up to perform in today’s virtual Presidential Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The Rangerettes will be high steppin’ in the Presidential Inauguration’s virtual parade with festivities set to begin at 10 a.m. The Parade Across America and other inaugural activities will be streamed on BidenInaugural.org/watch.

The Rangerettes announced their participation in the inauguration late Tuesday after receiving confirmation from Biden's inaugural committee.