SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Rampage and the Rotary Club of San Antonio officially unveiled the new outdoor ice rink with ribbon cutting ceremony at Travis Park on Monday afternoon.

At the event, 100 kids with the local Boys and Girls Clubs received a sweet holiday surprise, sharing a day on the ice with Rampage players and going home with a Christmas gift.

"It's surprising in this weather that they can have an outdoor rink that works, so it's nice for these kids to come out and try it.," Tanner Kaspick, a player for San Antonio Rampage said. "I hope they fall in love with skating and they come out and try it again."

The ice rink is open every day until January 31. For more details, click here.

