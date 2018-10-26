Early voting continues through November 2nd. While you have to be 18 years old to vote in the General Election, there is an opportunity for locals of all ages to cast a ballot.

Legoland needs your help deciding which iconic San Antonio structure will be replicated with millions of Lego bricks.

Lots of kids get excited to play with the brightly colored bricks. A group gathered at the Landa Library Thursday was using their imaginations to create something unique.

Once their skyscrapers were completed, the group headed to a nearby cardboard voting booth to help decide which staple building in San Antonio Legoland will build using 1.5 million bricks.

“I got to vote, so that was fun,” said Julia Fischer who attended the event.

When Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life open up in the spring, visitors will see a popular landmark made out of Legos picked by Julia, other voters and even you! The polls are open online through November 10th.

Voters are asked to choose between the Alamo, the AT&T Center where the Spurs and Rampage play, the Bank of American Building which lights up or the Central Library building fondly called the Red Enchilada.

CLICK: VOTE FOR LEGOLAND BUILDING HERE

The election also has a ballot for Sea Life. You can help name their first shark. Selections include Selena, Pop (for Coach Popovich), Crockett and Bexar.

CLICK: VOTE FOR SEA LIFE SHARK NAME HERE

By making the decisions a city-affair, children learn about the voting process in a hands-on way.

“We’ve got to teach them while they're young to go out,” said Legoland and Sea Life General Manager Jeremy Aguillen. “It's their right to vote. So this is a great opportunity to practice.”

Miriam Nathan was secretive about her ballot but her friend Samantha Fischer was willing to share her choice.

“The other library that's … called the Red Enchilada or something. I voted for that one and because I think it would be fun to make a Lego creation of that.”

These first-time voters say they’ll be back at the polls once they’re old enough.

Landa Library hosts a Lego club every Thursday at 4 p.m. Kids are encouraged to use their creativity to construct a masterpiece.

© 2018 KENS