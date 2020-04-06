Kiddie park to reopen June 19

This comes as the San Antonio Zoo reopened to all visitors this week.

SAN ANTONIO — The Kiddie Park is set to reopen June 19 after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kiddie Park announced changes will be made for guest health and safety. They include limiting capacity to 50 percent, adding hand sanitizer stations and recommending facemasks for guests aged 10 and over.