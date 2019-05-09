SAN ANTONIO — The wait is almost over for families who want to take a trip to Kiddie Park. The San Antonio landmark shut down at its original location on Broadway on July 4.

Wednesday, the park announced it will re-open at the San Antonio Zoo on October 18. The park is now accepting reservations for birthday parties on Kiddie Park's website.

The San Antonio icon opened its doors in 1925; owners cite increased development and lack of parking around Kiddie Park for a decrease in visitors' accessibility. Michael Fuentes, the park’s general manager, said new development on Broadway snatched up their parking space. He said the partnership deal with the zoo give Kiddie Park a new space, as well as more parking.

The move to the zoo "saves America's oldest children's amusement park from closure," according to a press release.

Kiddie Park's new location will reside near what used to be the zoo's main entrance adjacent to the San Antonio River. Visitors will not have to pay for zoo admission to get into Kiddie Park.

San Antonio Zoo

RELATED: One last ride: Historic Kiddie Park temporarily closed ahead of big move

RELATED: Kiddie Park to relocate to San Antonio Zoo