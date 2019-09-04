SAN ANTONIO — Kiddie Park is moving to the San Antonio Zoo this summer.

The San Antonio icon opened its doors in 1925; owners cite increased development and lack of parking around Kiddie park for a decrease in visitors' accessibility. The move "saves America's oldest children's amusement park from closure," according to a press release.

Kiddie Park co-owner Rad Weaver said the handoff makes "great sense."

"My family, my partners and our team took great pride in restoring Kiddie Park in 2009 and wanted to ensure that it was here many more years for the families of San Antonio to enjoy. San Antonio Zoo and this location is the perfect fit,” said Weaver.

San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said that they plan to "honor and maintain its look and feel while offering the same experience generations of visitors have come to know and love."

Kiddie Park's new location will reside near what used to be the zoo's main entrance adjacent to the San Antonio River. Visitors will not have to pay for zoo admission to get into Kiddie Park.

RELATED: Aaron Carter, O-Town to perform at San Antonio Zoo fundraiser