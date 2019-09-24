SAN ANTONIO — A baby goat, or kid, is now in the hands of Animal Care Services staff after she was found outside of a northwest side strip mall.

The kid is believed to be a little over two months old.

She was found Tuesday morning in the strip mall off of Bandera Road and Hillcrest Road.

Witnesses told Animal Care Services that the goat was lying down on the corner of the property and didn't appear to be injured.

It's unclear how she ended up at the shopping center to begin with.

ACS staff has named the goat Feta. She will remain at ACS until an owner claims her.