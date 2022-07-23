Family of Arlene Alvarez holds BBQ benefit for family of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting earlier this month

Houstonians came together on Saturday to show their support for Kristena Watters, who now has the bury her 5-year-old daughter.

HOUSTON — The family of Arlene Alvarez, who was shot and killed earlier this year, is giving back to their community.

On Saturday, they, along with the Gonzalez Law Firm, held a barbeque benefit for the family of a 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Although the Alvarez family is also grieving, they want to make sure 5-year-old Khamaya's family is taken care of.

"I love her and I miss her so much. Those memories, that is what keeps me going," Watters said.

The night of the shooting, Watters had just gotten off of work and had picked up Khamaya and her brother from daycare. They were headed to get a quick bite to eat when someone shot into their car.

Police are still looking for the person responsible.

"I am never going to get over it," Watters said. "It's never going to stop hurting. The pain is never going to go away, never going to bring my baby back.

To help relieve the financial burden she now faces, and so she won't have to keep driving the same car her daughter died in, several community members cooked more than 500 barbeque plates for a benefit to help them.

They worked tirelessly to make sure this mother knew she wasn’t alone.

"I definitely want to make a difference and hope to get some type of awareness out," said Anthony Cutaia, who helped organize the benefit.

Even Houston Police Chief Troy Finner showed up to support the family.

"Everyone I am meeting along the way, this is family. I am building my family in Houston," Watters said.

Now, the family faces the difficult obstacle of saying goodbye to Khamaya.

"I am just excited to see my baby. I know I won't be able to hold her the way I want to hold her," said Watters.

The funeral services and celebration of life for Khamaya will be held on Sunday.