Kevin Hart to perform in San Antonio as part of 'Reality Check' tour

SAN ANTONIO — Kevin Hart is coming San Antonio in August as part of his Reality Check Tour.

The comedian will make a stop at the AT&T Center on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m. The event will be phone-free and use of phones will be prohibited in the performance space.

The tour is visiting over 30 arenas in North America, including Las Vegas, Boston, Dallas, Miami and Montreal.

Hart, star of Ride Along and many other hit movies, recently toured with sold out shows at over 100 arenas around the world

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night," Hart said.