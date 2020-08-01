SAN ANTONIO — A teacher in Kerrville was arrested for Invasive Visual Recording after being accused of taking improper photos of a student during class, according to an official with the Kerrville Police Department.

The suspect was identified as Jimmy Lee McElhaney, a teacher at Grace Academy in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Following an investigation into the allegation, a warrant was issued for McElhaney's arrest with a $60,000 bong amount.

McElhaney was arrested on December 27 in Palmer, Texas. He has since posted bond.

Officials with the Kerrville Police Department said that they are aware of one victim in this case and cannot rule out whether there may be more victims.

The investigation continues.