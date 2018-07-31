Once it hits dusk, Mark Walker takes refuge inside.

The city of Kerrville says there was recently a midge fly hatch at its newly constructed water re-use storage facility.

“We supply over 255 million gallons of re-used water to irrigation customers every year and that helps save over 3,000 households of water, potable water, that are not being utilized for irrigation purposes,” Deputy City Manager E.A. Hoppe said.

The pool of water is above the hill and walker happens to live right across from it. He says the insects are a public health concern.

“In any large body of stagnant, horrific water like that, there going to be mosquitos,” Walker said. “I live with a roommate who is severely immuno-compromised. This isn't just my house. I can't imagine over the VFW where they're right on top of the pond. We have the little league ball field right here and they play at night.”

The city says a biologist checked the water and there is not a mosquito problem.

“He wasn't able to assess the exact type of midge fly it was but our staff has not noticed that these are a midge fly biting variety,” Hoppe said.

Crews released batches of fish that will eat midge fly and mosquito larva.

“We also deployed an organic larvicide, that the larva will actually eat and it interrupts the life cycle so they don't become adult midge flies,” Hoppe said.

The city says a midge fly's life cycle is 3 weeks and residents should expect it to improve by then.

