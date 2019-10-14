KERRVILLE, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:23 p.m., the power has been restored, a spokesperson said.

Crews were working to repair an outage in Kerrville that has thousands of people without power Sunday night.

According to the Kerrville Public Utility Board, more than 3,700 customers were experiencing a power outage due to power lines being down near the police department on Sidney Baker Road.

Crews were working to fix the issue as of 8 p.m. To report an outage, call 830-257-2883.

Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) Currently, 3700+ customers are experiencing an outage due to power lines being down near the police department on Sidney Baker. ⚡️ Crews are on-site and are making repairs now to restore power.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Popovich responds to President Trump's criticism of him last week

Good Boy! K9 finds nearly 3,000 lbs of marijuana in RV

AP: Ambassador to testify no quid pro quo assurance was from Trump

How much money is Facebook, Google worth to you?