KERRVILLE, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:23 p.m., the power has been restored, a spokesperson said.
Crews were working to repair an outage in Kerrville that has thousands of people without power Sunday night.
According to the Kerrville Public Utility Board, more than 3,700 customers were experiencing a power outage due to power lines being down near the police department on Sidney Baker Road.
Crews were working to fix the issue as of 8 p.m. To report an outage, call 830-257-2883.
POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:
Popovich responds to President Trump's criticism of him last week
Good Boy! K9 finds nearly 3,000 lbs of marijuana in RV
AP: Ambassador to testify no quid pro quo assurance was from Trump