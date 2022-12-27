Kerrville Police searching for missing 25-year-old man

He was last seen early Christmas morning at 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Police Department is looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen two days ago on Christmas morning at 2 a.m.

Joshua Michael Tally stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He has tattoos on his stomach and back.

Joshua was last seen in the 1,000 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville.

If you have seen or have information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please call (830) 257-8181.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.