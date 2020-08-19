Kerrville Police Chief announces retirement

SAN ANTONIO — The City of Kerrville will soon be saying goodbye to their chief of police.
Kerrville Police Chief David Knight has announced his intention to retire from the force, effective September 10.
Knight has served as the Kerrville Police Department's chief of police since 2015.
He began his career with the department in 1995 as a patrol officer assigned to field operations.
In response to his announcement, Knight said, "Leading the fine men and women of the Kerrville Police Department has been the highest honor of my life. Our officers put the needs, welfare and safety of others before themselves and have helped make Kerrville one of the safest cities in Texas, and the city could not find the future of its police department in better hands."
Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason has been named interim police chief until Knight's replacement is hired.