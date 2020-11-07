Missing endangered person alert for Thomas Cardenas discontinued

Thomas Cardenas is no longer considered missing.

SAN ANTONIO — Update:

The missing endangered person alert for Thomas Cardenas, 30, has been discontinued.

Original:

The Kerrville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find endangered missing person Thomas Cardenas.

30-year-old Cardenas has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

He was last seen on July 10 around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Guadalupe Street traveling on foot. Thomas was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

He stands at 6'00", weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and is clean shaven.

Law enforcement officials believe Cardenas' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.