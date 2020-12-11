Runaways found in Harris Co. with mother

According to an official with Kerrville PD, the kids are siblings who escaped from their CPS caseworker while visiting with one another at a park.

SAN ANTONIO — Update

The three children were found in Harris County Thursday afternoon. The mother finally admitted that they were there with her following their disappearance on November 3.

The kids were taken into custody in Harris County.

Original

The Kerrville Police Department is asking the public to help them find runaways Kodi (12), Payton (14), and Paige (14) Runyan.

According to an official with KPD, a CPS caseworker brought Kodi and Payton to Kerrville from San Antonio on November 3 to visit their sister and Payton's twin, Paige, who was in foster care there. The official noted that Kodi and Payton were in foster care in the San Antonio area.

After Kodi, Payton, and their caseworker picked up Paige from foster care, the group went to Louise Hays Park. The KPD official said that after a short period of time, the three children eluded the caseworker and left the park. A search followed, but the three kids were not found.

The caseworker took a picture of the kids when they first got to the park. This photo shows what they were last wearing before they disappeared.