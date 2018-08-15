KERRVILLE — Kerrville City Council members have made August 15 “Guard Team Day.”

The proclamation honors city lifeguards for a recent state competition win.

The Kerrville lifeguards have made a splash at the Texas state lifeguard championship for years now. This is the third year in a row the “Angels” have brought home the gold.

The lifeguards have been tested on how to respond to dozens of medical emergencies and they’ve proven themselves.

Kerrville had two teams medal at the state championship in July. The Angels took first place, while the Owls swooped in for second place.

“The point of being a lifeguard is to prevent loss of life due to drowning and now I feel very confident in my skills,” said Owls team member Garrison Engstrom. “When I’m out here at the pool I’m not going to get nervous. If anything happens, I know I’m prepared.”

The honor also lets local parents know that their children are in great hands.

“Parents come here trusting their lifeguards to watch their kids,” said Angels team member Jacob Pierz. “They’re entrusting us with their [kid’s] life and I think guard team training helps further that skill and helps [us] be prepared for anything to happen.”

The competition included drills for choking infants, nose bleeds, cuts and scrapes, heart attacks, spinal injuries and more.

“[Guard Team training] helps a lot because if someone were to be injured I can just jump right in, help them out and one of these days possibly save a life,” said Angels team member Carlos Nava.

Kerrville Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle has helped guide the lifeguards to victory the last few years. She couldn’t be more proud of the crew.

“They have put that into practice because we have had a lot more active guests in distress this summer… which is either showing a trend in aquatics or the lifeguards are recognizing it a lot quicker and getting in the water,” said Boyle. “It has shown that it does make good use and it is a valuable tool for the facility.”

Some of the lifeguards spent their childhood summers at city pools. They say one of the most rewarding aspects to the job is ensuring the next generation stays safe while making memories.

“I learn a lot of life skills and it’s going to help me throughout my whole life,” said Owls team member Meagan Maxson. “Everyone comes together as a team and the people I work with, they are like my family.”

The comradery sticks around, even after the swimming season ends.

“[I like] the family you get here. Within the city itself, not just here at the pool but within the city as well,” said Angels team member Courtney LaQuey.

The lifeguards say they take pride in providing a safe, fun place for the community to beat the heat.

“It just provides a place where people can have fun and let themselves go and it’s also very cheap too. Everyone in the city can come and it’s only one dollar,” said Angels team member Michael Tran.

The lifeguards are on their last lap of summer. The pool closes for the season Friday night. They say the experiences this year have been a 10 out of 10.

