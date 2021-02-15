Kerrville hit hard by two days of ice and snow

Much of the town remains without power Monday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — Parts of South Texas and the Hill Country have seen life come to a halt due to days of wintry weather. That includes Kerrville, which first dealt with accumulating ice and then plenty of snow.

As of Monday afternoon, the Kerrville roads are still completely covered in snow. But plenty of people were out today, and many were stranded overnight because of the ice and snow. Many went to their local gas station — one of the few places that are actually still open.

Just off Sidney Baker Street, where icicles hang from the street sign, people from all around Texas are trying to get home. Except for Larry Jenschke. He's from here. Jenschke, told us, "They're doing fine, driving slow. That's what I'm trying to do. Drive slow."

He says many business in town are in the dark thanks to the ice and snow from the past two days and nights. With a mini mart being one exception. Jenschke said, "I live near here and there's light at my place, thank God."

And even though it is in the teens Monday in Kerrville, Jenschke is wearing shorts. But that's fine with him. Jenchke exclaimed, "I have a jacket on. I feel fine. Great."

But what's not great are the roads which will be snow-covered for at least the next few days as temperatures plan to stay well below freezing, with the next threat of frozen precipitation less than two days away.

Bottom line, if you are here in Kerrville, San Antonio or anywhere in between or around South Texas, don't get out if you don't have to go out.